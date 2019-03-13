Bridgewater meets with Dolphins; no deal done

The Miami Dolphins met with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday evening, but no deal was announced at the meeting's conclusion.

Bridgewater likely will have to decide between staying in New Orleans as a backup and potentially a long-term option to replace Drew Brees when Brees retires or leaving for Miami, where he would have an opportunity to start in 2019.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Bridgewater has a bigger offer from Miami, and her sources said that if the Dolphins increase their offer by $1 million to $2 million, the Saints will have to bow out.

Miami is expected to part ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason and examine drafting a quarterback in 2019 or 2020.

Bridgewater, 26, is from Miami; he attended high school at Miami Northwestern, and he is known to train and stay in the area during the offseason. He is friends with receiver and former Louisville teammate DeVante Parker, who just signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins this week.

A 2014 first-round draft pick, Bridgewater began his career as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback. A gruesome knee injury sidetracked his career in August 2016. He hasn't been in a full-time starting role since 2015, and he has been rebuilding his career as a backup over the past two seasons.

The Dolphins, however, are looking for a veteran starting QB option. They looked into free-agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor this week, but he decided to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.