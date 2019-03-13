Sources: Bills to sign Pro Bowl returner Roberts

Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts is signing with the Buffalo Bills, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Roberts, who turned 31 in January, proved last season that you're never too old to be a breakout star.

After signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets for the veterans' minimum (a total of $1 million, including bonuses), Roberts was selected to his first Pro Bowl on the strength of two return touchdowns -- one on a punt, one a kickoff. His punt return touchdown in a Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions set the tone for a monster season.

Roberts tied for the NFL lead with a 14.1-yard average on punt returns, and he led the league with 1,174 yards on kickoff returns.

Before Roberts' arrival, the Jets' punt-return unit was a perennial doormat, but he sparked the team with 10 returns of at least 40 yards.

A third-round pick (88th overall) of the Arizona Cardinals in 2010, Roberts has bounced around the league, having played with the Washington Redskins, Lions and Atlanta Falcons -- five teams in nine years. As a wide receiver, he hasn't caught more than 14 passes in a season since 2014.