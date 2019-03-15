Top 15 remaining 2019 NFL free agents

More than half of ESPN's top 100 NFL free agents for 2019 are either signed or committed to a team as the first week of the new league year closes. Now is the time when smart and/or patient teams dig in and start searching for bargains that can help them in defined roles.

Who could those bargains be? Here are 15 of the top remaining players on the open market.

Note: Baked into this list are a number of long-standing market variables. Age, displayed here entering the 2019 season, is a major factor (the sweet spot is 26). Quarterbacks are overvalued for obvious reasons. Teams are more desperate for pass-rushers and outside receivers than they are for safeties or veteran running backs.

1. Ezekiel Ansah, DE

2018 team: Detroit Lions | Age entering 2019 season: 30

Age and a long injury history will limit his value. Most recently, two shoulder injuries cost him nine games in 2018. But he had 48 sacks in six seasons with the Lions, and a team with a plan to use him situationally could receive big dividends.

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age: 30

Houston hasn't produced double-digit sacks, nor played in 16 games, in a season since 2014. But he remains a force for opposing offenses to account for.

3. Bryce Callahan, CB

2018 team: Chicago Bears | Age: 27

Primarily working in the slot, Callahan started 10 games in 2018 and 29 in four seasons with the Bears. He would help a team that faces highly productive slot receivers. According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks had a 78.9 passer rating when targeting Callahan in 2018, among the five lowest in the league.

4. Ndamukong Suh, DT

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age: 32

Suh had a quiet season by his standards in Los Angeles, even while playing next to All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But Suh remains remarkably durable and hasn't missed a start in the past seven seasons. He has more years left in him as a contributing player, if not an elite one.

5. Eric Berry, S

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age: 30

Injuries have limited Berry throughout his career, most notably forcing him to miss 29 games over the past two seasons and slowing what once looked like a Hall of Fame career. But he has a largely clean bill of health and could still have some gas left in the tank.

6. Tim Jernigan, DT

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age: 26

Back surgery cost him 13 regular-season games, but Jernigan returned to start the final three and both of the Eagles' playoff games in 2018. Philadelphia declined to pick up a $11 million option, but assuming his back is healthy, Jernigan is an attractive target.

7. Clay Matthews, LB

2018 team: Green Bay Packers | Age: 33

Does anyone want a 33-year-old pass-rusher who has averaged 5.6 sacks over the past four seasons? Those statistics don't tell the whole picture, of course, and the Packers have at times used Matthews at the less visible middle linebacker position. But there is no doubt that it has been a while since Matthews was at his best.

8. Darqueze Dennard, CB

2018 team: Cincinnati Bengals | Age: 27

A rock-solid slot cornerback is more valuable than you might realize on the open market. Dennard was part of a secondary ranked among the top 10 last season by Pro Football Focus.

9. Jared Cook, TE

2018 team: Oakland Raiders | Age: 32

After years of wandering, Cook put together the two most productive seasons of his career while with the Raiders in 2017 and 2018. He caught 122 passes for 1,584 yards and eight touchdowns over 30 games during that span and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Age and previous durability issues could hamper his value.

10. Mark Barron, LB

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age: 29

Barron was one of the first hybrid safety/linebackers of this era. He will remain relevant in the right system, even after the Rams released him.

11. Ronald Darby, CB

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age: 25

Were it not for a torn ACL suffered in November, Darby would be more highly sought after. He always has managed to be around the ball in pass defense, even if his tackling has occasionally left something to be desired.

12. Isaiah Crowell, RB

2018 team: New York Jets | Age: 26

Released after the Jets signed Le'Veon Bell, Crowell has rushed for nearly 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past three seasons. And at 26 he is young enough to project future production as well.

2018 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age: 25

The Jaguars put a relatively light 636 touches on Yeldon's body over the past four seasons, and he has proved productive in the passing game. But public criticism from Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin late last season will give teams an extra layer to investigate.

14. Bashaud Breeland, CB

2018 team: Green Bay Packers | Age: 27

A failed physical from the Panthers scuttled his 2018 value and left Breeland unsigned until September. He appeared in seven games with the Packers, starting five.

15. Randall Cobb, WR

2018 team: Green Bay Packers | Age: 29

Injuries have slowed him down, and for all of his eye-catching connections with the Packers' offense, Cobb has produced only one 1,000-yard season in eight years. But he is versatile, and he could still contribute to a healthy offense from the slot position.