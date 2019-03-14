Michael Bennett: I used to hate the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Veteran defensive end Michael Bennett has changed his outlook now that the New England Patriots have acquired him in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I used to hate the Patriots. I'd hate it because they'd win so much. I'd hate it because Tom Brady's hair was long. I'd hate it that [Bill] Belichick would wear sweaters. But now that I'm here, I love you. I love Tom Brady's hair," Bennett told the team's official website, Patriots.com, with a touch of humor.

"I love being a Patriot because, obviously, it's all about winning. I think everything about the organization is about team-first. It's just about doing what you need to do to get to where we want to go as a group. I think I love that."

The Patriots officially announced the acquisition of the 33-year-old Bennett on Thursday, although terms of the trade had been agreed upon late last week. The Patriots get Bennett and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

The Patriots will be Bennett's fourth team, as he previously played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-2012), Seattle Seahawks (2013-2017) and Eagles (2018). He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in the 2013 season.The following season, the Seahawks lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Bennett's brother, Martellus, won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016.

"He loved it, but the fact he loved it made me hate it," the outgoing Bennett told Patriots.com. "I was the brother that was the Super Bowl champ. Then he took that from me. Now I need to take that back."