Source: 49ers to sign ex-Chargers CB Verrett

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Verrett suffered an Achilles tendon tear during a conditioning test a day before the start of Chargers' training camp last year, forcing the TCU product to miss the entire 2018 season.

Selected No. 25 overall in the 2014 draft, the 27-year-old Verrett has missed 55 of a possible 80 games in five seasons with the Chargers.

However, Verrett is an elite cornerback in the league when healthy; he earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.

Verrett has 80 combined tackles, 19 pass breakups and five interceptions in five seasons with the Chargers.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.