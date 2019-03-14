Source: Bears to sign Clinton-Dix to 1-year deal

Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Clinton-Dix, 26, spent the final nine games last season with the Washington Redskins after he was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. He became an immediate starter, replacing Montae Nicholson, and finished with 65 tackles and three pass breakups.

He struggled at times with Washington, but coaches liked his communication skills and he has big-play ability.

His agreement with the Bears, first reported by the NFL Network, comes after the team lost starting safety Adrian Amos to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

Clinton-Dix has 14 career interceptions, all with Green Bay, where he had been a starter since his rookie season and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016. He had three interceptions in seven starts with the Packers before the midseason trade to the Redskins.

The 2014 first-round pick (21st overall) once had a streak of 2,033 consecutive defensive plays on the field while with the Packers.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson and Clinton-Dix were teammates for one season at Alabama.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.