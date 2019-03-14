Panthers part ways with veteran left tackle Kalil

The Carolina Panthers have released left tackle Matt Kalil, the team announced Thursday.

The move comes after the team re-signed offensive tackle Daryl Williams to a one-year contract. The team also signed center Matt Paradis to a three-year contract.

Kalil missed all of last season with a knee injury. He started all 16 games at left tackle in 2017, his first season in Carolina after signing a five-year contract with the team as a free agent.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him fourth overall in the 2012 draft.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season and has started each of the 82 games he has played in the NFL.

The Panthers will save $7.25 million on their salary cap if they designate him a post-June 1 designation.