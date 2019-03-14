Giants add WR Tate with 4-year, $37.5M deal

The New York Giants began to try to fill the void left after they traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by agreeing to a deal with Golden Tate on Thursday.

Tate's agents at CAA Football announced the deal but did not provide terms. It's a four-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Sources: Giants committed to keeping Eli in 2019 Eli Manning, scheduled to earn an $11.5 million salary, a $500,000 workout bonus and a $5 million roster bonus if he is still on the roster at 4 p.m. ET this Saturday, won't be released by the Giants, sources said.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal that shook the league.

Looking for an offensive jolt, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired Tate from the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline in late October for a third-round pick. He had to learn a new system on the fly, and the team struggled to successfully integrate the veteran receiver.

The trade paid dividends in the postseason, though, as Tate caught the game-deciding touchdown for a wild-card win against the Chicago Bears.

Tate, 30, plays mostly in the slot at this point in his career, and the Eagles are due to pay Nelson Agholor, another slot receiver, more than $9 million in 2019. With limited funds and needs in other areas, it didn't make much sense for the Eagles to double down on the inside.

Tate finished with 74 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games with the Lions and Eagles last season, and he also contributed on special teams as a punt returner. He had 90-plus catches in each of his previous four seasons with Detroit, surpassing 1,000 yards three times.

The second-round draft choice (60th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks out of Notre Dame in 2010, Tate has 611 receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in his nine-year NFL career.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.