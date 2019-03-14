Source: Chiefs agree to deal with DE Okafor

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a three-year contract with defensive end Alex Okafor, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

According to NFL Network, which first reported the news, the deal is worth up to $24 million.

Okafor will help the Chiefs' pass rush after the team released linebacker Justin Houston and traded linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs needed defensive ends for their new 4-3 base defensive system and will plug Okafor into one of those spots. He likely will join Breeland Speaks, the Chiefs' second-round pick last year, as a starter.

Okafor, who turned 28 in February, revived his career with the New Orleans Saints over the past two seasons. After suffering a torn Achilles late in the 2017 season, he came back last season to start all 16 games, compiling four sacks, while splitting playing time with rookie first-round draft pick Marcus Davenport.

Before his injury in 2017, Okafor had 4.5 sacks in just 10 games after joining the Saints as a free agent. He played even more of an every-down role that season, showing his strength as both a pass-rusher and run defender.

A fourth-round draft pick (103rd overall) in 2013, Okafor flashed his potential with eight sacks for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014. However, he was mostly stuck in a rotational role during his four seasons with the Cardinals while also battling a series of nagging biceps and toe injuries.

Okafor has 22 sacks in 68 career games.

