WR Matthews signs with Niners on 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, the team said Thursday.

The 26-year-old Matthews returned to the Philadelphia Eagles in September following season-ending injuries to wideouts Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins. He appeared in 14 games and posted 20 receptions for 300 yards with two touchdowns.

Matthews, a former second-round pick out of Vanderbilt, averaged 75 catches, 891 yards and 6 touchdowns during his first three years in Philadelphia, becoming one of just five players in NFL history to record 65-plus receptions and 800-plus receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

He was traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2017 season along with a third-round pick for cornerback Ronald Darby.

His time in Buffalo, and later New England, was impacted by injuries. He was released by the Patriots in August with an injury settlement.

For his career, Matthews has 270 catches for 3,255 yards and 22 TDs.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner and Tim McManus contributed to this report.