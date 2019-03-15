Jets bring back kicker Catanzaro

Two days after losing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers, the New York Jets reunited Friday with Chandler Catanzaro, who signed a one-year contract.

Catanzaro kicked for the Jets in 2017, but he left after one season as a free agent. He struggled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making only 11 of 15 field goals and 23 of 27 extra-point attempts. He was released and finished the season with the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets opted to bring him back, in part, because he was solid for them in 2017 - an 83-percent success rate on field goals and no extra-point misses. He's also familiar with holder Lachlan Edwards and long snapper Thomas Hennessy, both of whom worked with Catanzaro in 2017.

Editor's Picks Bell: No regrets after 'beautiful deal' with Jets Widely criticized for sitting out last season and overplaying his negotiating hand as he entered free agency, running back Le'Veon Bell claimed Thursday night that he had no regrets, saying he landed a "beautiful deal" with the New York Jets.

They were interested in re-signing Myers, who became the first kicker in Jets history to make the Pro Bowl, but they weren't willing to pay anywhere close to what he received from the Seattle Seahawks - a four-year contact for $15.45 million, including $7 million in guarantees.

In addition, the Jets formally announced the signings of linebacker CJ Mosley, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and wide receiver Josh Bellamy.

Bellamy had 14 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Bears in 2018.