Jaguars signing ex-Cowboys tight end Swaim

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing tight end Geoff Swaim, the team announced Friday.

Swaim entered the 2018 season with nine catches for 94 yards in his first three seasons but finished last season with 26 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown, becoming a starter for the Dallas Cowboys after the retirements of Jason Witten and James Hanna.

Injuries, however, have hampered his development. He played in only nine games last season mostly because of a broken wrist that required surgery. In 2016, he suffered a pectoral tear that limited him to nine games.

Swaim, 25, is a solid blocker and pass catcher. He had a career-high five catches in Week 3 against Seattle and 55 yards two weeks later against Houston.

Swaim is now the Jaguars' most accomplished tight end. Ben Koyack has 24 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown in 37 career games with the Jaguars, though he did catch a fourth-down touchdown pass to help the Jaguars beat Buffalo 10-3 in an AFC wild-card game after the 2017 season. The only other tight end on the roster is Pharoah McKever, who signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and spent time on the practice squads in Cleveland and Jacksonville.

The Jaguars declined to pick up the 2019 option on Austin Seferian-Jenkins, whom they signed to a two-year, $10 million contract with $4 million guaranteed last March. Seferian-Jenkins caught 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games last season before going on injured reserve with a groin injury.

