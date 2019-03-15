CB Rodgers-Cromartie unretires, joins Redskins

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's retirement didn't last long. The corner, who announced his retirement during last season, signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, reuniting with former teammate Landon Collins and providing veteran insurance.

Rodgers-Cromartie had announced his retirement via Instagram in October after spending seven games with the Oakland Raiders. But he had said on March 7 that he wanted to continue playing and the Redskins will provide that opportunity.

The Redskins had pursued him last offseason as well, but Rodgers-Cromartie wanted to wait and Washington instead signed Orlando Scandrick. The Redskins released Scandrick in camp. Rodgers-Cromartie was enticing for Washington last year because of his versatility. The Redskins wanted someone who could play either in the slot or outside or even safety in a pinch.

Washington lacked a veteran backup corner in 2018 and it hurt them. The Redskins had three rookies as backups and suffered their growing pains in several games, especially with veteran Quinton Dunbar slowed by a nerve issue in his leg that eventually landed him on injured reserve. The Redskins also have Josh Norman, who has a $14.5 million salary-cap hit this year, and third-year cornerback Fabian Moreau, who started in the slot.

Rodgers-Cromartie turns 33 in April so it's uncertain how much he has left. He was with Oakland for seven games but did not play in two. He made one start, but did not play the following week and then announced his retirement. Rodgers-Cromartie was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2008 and played three years with the Cardinals. He also played two years with Philadelphia, one with Denver and four with the Giants. He spent three years with Collins, whom the Redskins signed earlier this week.