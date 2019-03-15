CB Darby returns to Philadelphia on 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with cornerback Ronald Darby on a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth up to $8.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darby had two significant injuries in as many seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He dislocated his ankle in the 2017 opener, missing half the season, and then suffered a torn ACL this past November.

He started 16 games in Philadelphia, posting four interceptions with 21 passes defensed. He started all three postseason games in 2017, finishing with six passes defensed for the Super Bowl LII champs.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Darby allowed 6.0 yards per attempt as the nearest defender in coverage in 2018. That ranked ninth out of 46 defensive backs with at least 70 targets.

Darby, who turned 25 in January, was acquired by Philly from the Buffalo Bills for receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in August 2017.

The Florida State product ran a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and has undeniable athleticism. He has 54 passes defensed and six interceptions in 46 career games.