Rams strength coach charged with sexual battery

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath has been charged on suspicion of sexual battery, according to Ventura County court records.

On Friday, Rath's attorney, Vicki Podberesky, entered a not guilty plea on three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Rath, 35, was arrested Jan. 15 on suspicion of sexual battery, stemming from an incident in Moorpark, California -- approximately 10 miles from the team's training facility -- on June 15, 2018.

The Rams placed Rath on leave following his arrest. He did not coach in the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl LIII.

"We are aware of the charges filed against Ted Rath," the Rams said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously. Once the charges were filed, we decided Ted would take a leave of absence from the team as this matter works its way through the justice system."

Podberesky issued the following statement on behalf of her client: "Mr. Rath takes these allegations very seriously. Ted is a man who has led a law abiding life. He is a husband, a father and a dedicated family man. He has the utmost respect for women and would never intentionally act in a manner that was demeaning or otherwise inappropriate. We intend to defend this matter to the fullest extent possible in a court of law, and we believe that after there has been a full vetting of the facts of this case Mr. Rath will be shown to be not guilty of these charges."

Rath has coached for 10 seasons in the NFL. He joined the Rams as their director of strength and performance last season following stints with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions

The Associated Press contributed to this report.