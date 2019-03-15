Investigation involving Chiefs WR Hill underway

An investigation is underway into an alleged battery involving a juvenile at the home of Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

In a statement to the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs acknowledged an investigation involving Hill is taking place.

"The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill," the Chiefs told the Star. "We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We'll have no further comment at this time."

Hill, 25, has not been charged, according to the Star.

According to a police report obtained by KCTV, police in Overland Park, Kansas, were called to Hill's home Thursday to investigate an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim and Hill's fiancée is listed as "others involved." Hill was not listed on the report.

Officers were previously called to Hill's address March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill's name was listed on that report. According to Overland Park police, the case was closed three days later when prosecution was declined.

While at Oklahoma State, Hill was convicted of domestic assault for an incident in which he was accused of punching and choking his girlfriend. He was given three years of probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes.

He completed probation in 2018 and his conviction was dismissed.