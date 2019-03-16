Sources: Chargers sign GM Telesco to extension

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed general manager Tom Telesco to a multiyear contract extension at the completion of last season, sources tell ESPN.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It's the third deal for Telesco while with the Chargers. Telesco, 46, signed a three-year contract extension before the start of the 2015 season that was due to expire at the end of this year. Telesco answers to John Spanos, director of football operations for the team, and son of Chargers chairman Dean Spanos.

Telesco joined the Chargers in January 2013. The Bolts have a 48-48 record during his tenure, making the playoffs twice, with a 2-2 mark in the postseason.

After the firing of Mike McCoy two years ago, Telesco was instrumental in the hiring of head coach Anthony Lynn, who has a 21-11 regular-season record in two seasons as head coach for the Chargers.

"With anything needed to help us win -- their answer is always yes," Telesco said about the Spanos family, owners of the team. "It's even more than financial [resources]. It's about their time, their advice and support for all of us. It's critical for a winning team to have that, and we have that here."