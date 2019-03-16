Oft-injured TE Eifert re-signing with Bengals

Tight end Tyler Eifert, who has undergone season-ending surgery each of the past three years, is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, he announced in a tweet Saturday.

Excited to be signing back with the @Bengals! Can't thank the Brown family enough for giving me another opportunity. I look forward to a great season. Oh and signing on St. Paddy's day? Mood. ☘️☘️ #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/Vkpx74pdwn — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) March 16, 2019

Eifert is signing a one-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 28-year-old Eifert broke his ankle last season on Sept. 30 against the Atlanta Falcons and was placed on injured reserve after just four games, 15 receptions and one touchdown.

He has never played a full 16-game campaign and has had his seasons cut short by injuries in four of the past five years. An ankle injury suffered in the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season delayed his 2016 debut, and he played only eight games that season due to the ankle and an additional back injury. Problems with his back also ended his 2017 season after two games. He had back surgery in both 2016 and 2017.

Eifert was one of the best tight ends in the league in 2015, catching 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl berth. The 21st pick out of Notre Dame in 2013, Eifert played out his rookie contract with the Bengals before signing a one-year deal with the team last spring despite other offers.

He has 142 receptions for 1,716 yards and 21 touchdowns in 43 career games.

NFL Network first reported that Eifert would sign a one-year deal.

