Source: Chiefs agree to deal with CB Breeland

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told ESPN.

Breeland will help fill the void left when cornerback Steven Nelson signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Breeland would've given the Packers another veteran presence in the secondary and added depth behind Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, but in Kansas City he has the chance to be the No. 1 corner.

Breeland, who turned 27 in January, signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers last March, but it was voided when he failed a physical because of a foot injury.

Breeland's injury dates to his childhood, when he got his left foot caught in the spokes of a bicycle. With the skin on the back of his heel shredded, doctors performed a skin graft from his left arm. The foot didn't give him any problems until last offseason, when he got hit by a golf cart while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and it was ripped open, causing an infection.

He was out of football until the Packers signed him to a minimum-salary contract on Sept. 26.

The former fourth-round pick (102nd overall) of Washington in 2014 played in seven games (with five starts) for the Packers and recorded a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown. With the Redskins, he played in 60 career games (with 57 starts) and had eight interceptions.