Bengals cut linebacker Burfict, source says

The Cincinnati Bengals have released outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Monday.

Burfict, 28, has missed 18 games over the past three seasons and wasn't considered a lock to return to the team despite signing a three-year extension worth more than $38 million before the 2017 season. He has been with the Bengals for seven seasons.

Most Fined Players Since 2012 Vontaze Burfict has accrued $469,000 in fines since entering the NFL in 2012. He also has been suspended for the start of each of the past three seasons: • 2018: 4 games for PEDs

• 2017: 3 games (reduced from 5) for repeated violations of safety rules

• 2016: 3 games for violations of safety rules Players Fines Vontaze Burfict $469K Ndamukong Suh $289K Dashon Goldson $253K Marshawn Lynch $248K -- ESPN Stats & Information

He was suspended by the NFL to start the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons and has found himself in the league's doghouse several times for his style of play. The NFL suspended him for three games to start the 2016 season for multiple violations of the league's player safety policy, and he initially received a five-game suspension in 2017 for a preseason hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, which was reduced to three games on appeal.

Burfict was suspended to start the 2018 season due to a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy and struggled to regain the form he showed in 2015, the year he received his lone Pro Bowl berth. Burfict had a hip issue last season in addition to multiple concussions. In December, he suffered the seventh known concussion of his NFL career and second in a three-week period.

While the Bengals have been reluctant to part ways with veterans in the past, especially with those who would accelerate dead money into their salary cap, that has changed in recent years. The Bengals did not pick up the team option on Adam Jones' contract last spring and cut veteran wideout Brandon LaFell and starting safety George Iloka.

Burfict had two seasons remaining on the contract extension he signed, with most of that money tied up in base salary. The Bengals are on the hook for $1.8 million in dead money in 2018 after cutting Burfict, but that figure could drop to $903,000 if they designate him a post-June 1 cut.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.