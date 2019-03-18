        <
          Source: Redskins sign OT Flowers to 1-year deal

          6:41 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers has signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Monday.

          The Redskins did not disclose terms of the deal, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the contract is for one year and $4 million.

          Flowers, 24, was the ninth overall pick in 2015 by the New York Giants but never played at the high level expected of a top-10 pick.

          He started at left tackle in 49 of the 52 games in which he played for the Giants from 2015 to '18 but lost his starting job last season in Week 3 to Chad Wheeler, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

          The Giants cut him on Oct. 10, and the Jaguars signed him two days later to a one-year contract worth $705,000. A rash of injuries along the offensive line forced him into the starting lineup, and he started the final seven games of the season.

          ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.

