Source: Redskins sign OT Flowers to 1-year deal

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers has signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Monday.

The Redskins did not disclose terms of the deal, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the contract is for one year and $4 million.

Flowers, 24, was the ninth overall pick in 2015 by the New York Giants but never played at the high level expected of a top-10 pick.

He started at left tackle in 49 of the 52 games in which he played for the Giants from 2015 to '18 but lost his starting job last season in Week 3 to Chad Wheeler, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The Giants cut him on Oct. 10, and the Jaguars signed him two days later to a one-year contract worth $705,000. A rash of injuries along the offensive line forced him into the starting lineup, and he started the final seven games of the season.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.