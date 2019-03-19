Sorry, brother: Martellus Bennett won't return

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As much as the possibility of playing with his brother appealed to him, tight end Martellus Bennett is staying retired.

"I would love to play ball with my brother; it would truly be a dream come true. But my biggest dream is to change lives with my creativity and that is what I am currently doing," Bennett said in an Instagram post.

The possibility of Bennett, 32, coming out of retirement was sparked when his brother Michael was acquired by the New England Patriots in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago.

Martellus Bennett won a Super Bowl championship with the Patriots in 2016 and has spoken glowingly of his time with the franchise. He had returned briefly to the Patriots in 2017, landing on injured reserve before retiring.

He has started a creative agency, with the aim being to inspire youth.

"I appreciate all of the love but this is waaaaayyy bigger than the game of football," he wrote on Instagram.