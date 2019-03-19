DE Irvin leaving Falcons to sign with Panthers

Former Falcons, Raiders and Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Irvin brought a bit of an edge and attitude to the locker room after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Falcons last November following his release by the Raiders. The deal brought Irvin back to his roots in Atlanta, and it also reunited him with coach Dan Quinn, his defensive coordinator with the Seahawks.

In eight games with Atlanta, the 31-year-old Irvin recorded 3.5 sacks and 13 combined tackles while playing 208 defensive snaps. All of his sacks came in a three-game stretch against Green Bay, Arizona, and Carolina.

For his career, Irvin has 43.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He twice recorded eight sacks in a single season: as a rookie with the Seahawks in 2012 and with the Raiders in 2017.

Irvin, a first-round draft pick (15th overall) out of West Virginia in 2012, signed a four-year, $37 million contract ($19 million guaranteed) with the Raiders before being released.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.