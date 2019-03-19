Source: Cards, with No. 1 pick, meet with Murray

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray might be shorter than NFL scouts would like, but his instincts and athletic ability more than make up for it. (2:23)

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is meeting with Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim in Oklahoma on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the draft, and Murray, the former Oklahoma quarterback, is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

The Cardinals took quarterback Josh Rosen with their first-round pick (No. 10) in last year's draft. He appeared in 14 games (13 starts) during his rookie season, completing 55.2 percent of his passes and throwing for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a Cardinals team that won just three games.

Asked last month at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis whether Rosen is the Cardinals' quarterback, Keim said, "Is Josh Rosen our quarterback? Yeah, he is, right now, for sure."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams made overtures into Rosen's availability at the combine, but the Cardinals did not show any signs they were open to trading him at that time.

Kingsbury, when he was coaching at Texas Tech, said prior to last year's game against Oklahoma that he would select Murray with the first overall pick in the NFL draft if he had the choice.

"He's always been very fond of me," Murray said at the combine, "and I respect that and I've never taken that for granted. He's always someone I can go to if I needed anything. It would be fun. It'd be a great deal if I was picked No. 1."

Murray chose the NFL over playing baseball with the Oakland Athletics, who selected him with the No. 9 pick in the MLB draft last June.

The Cardinals' visit with Murray was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.