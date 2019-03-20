Raiders sign LB Burfict to 1-year deal

The Oakland Raiders have signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a one-year contract, they announced Tuesday night.

The deal is worth up to $5 million, according to NFL Network.

Burfict, 28, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday after seven seasons. With the Raiders, he will reunite with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was formerly the Bengals' defensive coordinator.

Burfict plays an aggressive style that has led to numerous fines and suspensions. Last season, he had 33 tackles in seven games with the Bengals. He was suspended for the first four games of the season after violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

He also was suspended three games for a hit on a defenseless player in 2017 and for three more games the previous season for multiple violations of the NFL's player-safety rules.