Ex-Packers LB Matthews to Rams on 2-year deal

After a decade with the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth a maximum of $16.75 million, the NFL Network reported. Matthews had more lucrative offers on the table but wanted to play close to home, according to the report.

Matthews, who grew up in Southern California and walked on at USC, signaled his return to Los Angeles on his Twitter account.

The Packers' career sack leader with 83.5, Matthews registered only 3.5 sacks last season, the lowest single-season total of his career. That was despite his playing in all 16 games in the final season of a five-year, $66 million contract.

He can still be effective, though. According to ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate using NFL Next Gen Stats, he beat his block within 2.5 seconds on 26 percent of rushes in 2018, 27th among 91 players with 300 rushes.

A 2009 first-round pick (26th overall), Matthews made the Pro Bowl six times in his first nine seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2010, when he was the runner-up to Steelers safety Troy Polamalu for Defensive Player of the Year.

Matthews, 32, has 11 sacks in 15 career playoff games, the most in Packers postseason history and tied for fifth in NFL playoff history.

Although he has primarily played outside linebacker and edge rusher, he spent parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons as an inside linebacker.

