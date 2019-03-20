Source: Safety Geathers to re-sign with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have agreed to a one-year deal with safety Clayton Geathers, according to a source.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said during the combine that they wanted to re-sign Geathers but they were going to let him test the free-agent market first. Geathers recently visited Dallas and Tampa before agreeing to return to Indianapolis.

Having Geathers back means the Colts will return their top three safeties with him, Malik Hooker and Matthias Farley next season.

Injuries hurt Geathers during his first four years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. He never played a full season, played less than 10 games twice and missed a total of 23 games.

Geathers, 26, suffered a scary neck injury that put his career in question when he stopped Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray on fourth down in a game in 2016. Geathers was out for the next 11 months, which caused him to only play five games during the 2017 season.

When healthy, Geathers' versatility made him one of the Colts' most valuable defensive players because he could double as a safety and as an extra linebacker if necessary. He had a career-high 89 tackles, 61 solo, last season.

The news of Geathers' agreement was first reported by the Athletic.