          Source: NFL looking into Crawford incident

          5:57 PM ET
          Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano

            ESPN Staff Writer
            Joined ESPN in 2011
            • New Jersey native and author of two published novels
          Todd Archer
            Todd Archer

            ESPN Staff Writer
            Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
          The NFL is looking into an incident at a Panama City Beach, Florida, bar over the weekend involving Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, according to a source.

          Crawford was not arrested or charged in the incident. TMZ published video that shows Crawford fighting with members of the security staff at Coyote Ugly Saloon.

          According to police reports obtained by the Dallas Morning News, there was a fight between patrons and bar security at around midnight last Friday that spilled out on to the street. Neither Crawford nor any other participants were named in the police report. According to an off-duty officer who was working at the bar, the security and bar patrons "were both aggressors in this altercation."

          The Cowboys had no comment.

          According to the league's personal conduct policy, a player can be subject to a fine or suspension whether charged or not, if credible evidence establishes a player engaged in prohibited conduct.

