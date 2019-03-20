Source: NFL looking into Crawford incident

The NFL is looking into an incident at a Panama City Beach, Florida, bar over the weekend involving Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, according to a source.

Crawford was not arrested or charged in the incident. TMZ published video that shows Crawford fighting with members of the security staff at Coyote Ugly Saloon.

According to police reports obtained by the Dallas Morning News, there was a fight between patrons and bar security at around midnight last Friday that spilled out on to the street. Neither Crawford nor any other participants were named in the police report. According to an off-duty officer who was working at the bar, the security and bar patrons "were both aggressors in this altercation."

The Cowboys had no comment.

According to the league's personal conduct policy, a player can be subject to a fine or suspension whether charged or not, if credible evidence establishes a player engaged in prohibited conduct.