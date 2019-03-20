Vikings sign veteran offensive lineman Kline

The Minnesota Vikings addressed one of their biggest needs in free agency with the signing of Josh Kline, whose 46 straight starts at right guard is the longest active streak among all guards in the NFL. Prior to his signing on Wednesday, Danny Isidora was the sole guard on Minnesota's roster.

Addressing the offensive line is a necessary focal point for Minnesota after its unit surrendered a league-high 227 total pressures in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

But due to restraints with the salary cap, the Vikings weren't able to address the O-line during the first wave of free agency in which high-priced options like Rodger Saffold, Ja'Waun James, Mitch Morse and Matt Paradis came off the board early.

Prior to the contracts of running back Ameer Abdullah and kicker Dan Bailey being processed, the Vikings had $6.6 million in available cap space, according to ESPN's Roster Management.

The Vikings terminated the contract of former right guard Mike Remmers ahead of the new league year, a move which freed up $4.55 million in salary cap space. While searching for Remmers' replacement, Minnesota also saw the departures of guards Nick Easton (Saints) and Tom Compton (Jets).

Kline signed a three-year deal at the end of a two-day free agent visit to the Twin Cities worth $15.75 million with $7.25 million guaranteed at signing, a league source told ESPN.

Kline, 29, became a free agent when the Tennessee Titans released him on March 15. He became expendable when the Titans signed free-agent guard Rodger Saffold to a four-year contract.

Kline started all 46 games he appeared in for the Titans the past three seasons. He started at right guard exclusively in 2017 and '18.

Kline played his first three seasons with the New England Patriots and has appeared in 79 NFL games with 64 starts.