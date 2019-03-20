Buccaneers hire 2 female assistant coaches

The Buccaneers have hired Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar, the first full-time female coaches in franchise history, making Tampa Bay the first NFL team with two female coaches on staff.

Locust is assistant defensive line coach, and Javadifar is assistant strength and conditioning coach, the team announced.

Locust joins the Buccaneers after working as the defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football during the league's inaugural season this spring. In 2018, Locust served as a defensive coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens during the team's training camp and, from 2017-18, worked as a defensive line/linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator for the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks of the National Arena League.

Javadifar has most recently worked as a physical therapist at Avant Physical Therapy in Seattle, after completing her sports physical therapy residency at Virginia Commonwealth in August of 2018. Prior to her time at VCU, Javadifar worked as a physical therapist and performance trainer in Virginia, while also serving as a guest lecturer at George Mason University. A native of Queens, New York, Javadifar played basketball at Pace University in New York City. After receiving a bachelor of ccience degree in Molecular Biology from Pace, Javadifar then earned her doctor of physical therapy degree from New York Medical College.

A native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Locust graduated from Susquehanna Township High School, where she worked as an assistant coach from 2010-2018. She also held roles as an assistant coach with the Central Penn Piranha, a semi-professional team in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from 2013-16, the DMV Elite semi-professional team from 2016-18 and the Keystone Assault of the Women's Football Alliance from 2017-18.

Locust began her coaching career following four years as a player in women's semi-professional football. She attended Temple University.