          Source: Raiders reach deal with ex-Lion Lawson

          10:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Oakland Raiders have reached a deal with cornerback Nevin Lawson, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

          The Detroit Lions released Lawson on March 11 in a salary-cap move, saving $4.675 million.

          Lawson, 27, was a consistent if not flashy cornerback for the Lions. A fourth-round pick (133rd overall) by the Lions in 2014, he played in 62 games for Detroit, starting 54 of them, including being a full-time starter over the past three seasons with the club.

          While he has had 25 career passes defended, he has never intercepted a pass in the NFL. His only turnover forced in his five seasons in Detroit was a forced fumble/fumble recovery in 2017 that led to his first career touchdown.

          ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.

