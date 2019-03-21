Source: Eagles close to bringing back DE Curry

The Eagles are closing in on a one-year deal with DE Vinny Curry, according to a league source.

Curry was originally a second-round pick by the Eagles and played his first six seasons in Philly, including during the team's 2017 Super Bowl run.

He signed a three-year, $23 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason but was released after one season.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was first to report the pending deal.

Curry, 30, had 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss with the Bucs in 2018.

He joins a defensive end rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. Chris Long is under contract but has not publicly committed to playing this season.