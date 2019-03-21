RG III agrees to return to Ravens on 2-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday agreed to a two-year deal with Robert Griffin III, who will become the top backup to Lamar Jackson and continue to be a valuable mentor to the new franchise quarterback.

Griffin, 29, got his NFL career back on track last season with the Ravens after being out of the league for a year. He was expected to return in 2019 after impressing team officials and teammates with his work ethic and attitude.

Run it back turbo!!! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 21, 2019

The team said the deal is pending a physical.

Griffin's return will come with a more prominent role. After spending most of last season as the team's No. 3 quarterback, Griffin is expected to serve as the primary backup after Joe Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason.

Griffin proved to be an effective quarterback coming off the bench in 2018. When Flacco was sidelined with a hip injury for four weeks, Griffin became the primary backup to Jackson and appeared in two games.

When Jackson was in concussion protocol in Atlanta, Griffin led a 14-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. When Jackson hurt his ankle in overtime at Kansas City, Griffin nearly converted a fourth-and-22 with a pass to Willie Snead, but it fell incomplete after some contact by Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Griffin was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Injuries and inconsistent play led to him bouncing from Washington to Cleveland.

He was out of football in 2017, throwing passes to receivers at UCF to keep sharp. The Ravens brought him in for a workout and signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million contract last April.

Coach John Harbaugh said Griffin played at "a starting-caliber level" during the preseason. The Ravens thought so much of Griffin that they kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for the first time since 2009.

Jackson and Griffin are the only quarterbacks currently on the roster, and the Ravens could find their No. 3 somewhere in the draft.

For his career, Griffin has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 9,004 yards in 45 games, with 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also has rushed for 1,670 yards and another 10 TDs.