NFL committee proposes revamp of instant replay

The NFL's competition committee has proposed two versions of a modified expansion of instant replay, according to documents released Thursday night. Both call for a one-year trial before any permanent decisions are made but would still need approval of 24 owners to be implemented.

The first proposal would add fouls for pass interference to the list of reviewable plays. The second would include fouls for pass interference but also would add fouls for roughing the passer and unnecessary hits against a defenseless receiver. Importantly, neither would allow review of plays in which no fouls were called, meaning they could not be used in the future to address the kind of controversial missed pass interference call that occurred late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Owners will begin discussing the competition committee's proposals next week at their annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. There are also seven club proposals relating to replay, including one by the Washington Redskins that would make all plays eligible for review. But given an option, owners usually prefer competition committee proposals over those from individual teams.

The NFL's competition committee apparently felt compelled to respond in some way to the NFC title game fiasco, in which two officials failed to call blatant pass interference on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

During meetings last month at the NFL scouting combine, multiple members of the committee expressed pessimism about addressing replay in a substantive way for 2019. They said they were concerned about adding judgment calls to an otherwise objective list of reviewable plays and doubted there would be much support among the full ownership group.

"I think there is still a concern about reviewing judgment calls," Green Bay Packers CEO/president Mark Murphy said at the time. "We'll study it, but I don't think anything is imminent that something will change. ... Unfortunately, the reality is that officials are human. They make mistakes. Coaches make mistakes. Players make mistakes."

Whether there is enough ownership support, the committee apparently felt compelled to respond in some way to the NFC Championship Game fiasco. In that game, two officials failed to call pass interference on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a play that would have given the New Orleans Saints a first down and a chance to run valuable time off the clock while leading late in the fourth quarter. The Rams won 26-23 in overtime.

The committee left the combine with a mandate to study the concept of a sky judge, in essence an eighth member of the officiating crew who would sit in the press box and have authority to correct clear and obvious mistakes. But there was internal league concern about the viability of finding enough qualified officials to hire, and the committee is not making a recommendation on it for 2019.

Among other rule proposals that owners will consider next week: