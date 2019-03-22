Agent: Steelers to release S Burnett by April 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have informed veteran safety Morgan Burnett that they will release him by April 1, as per the player's request, Burnett's agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burnett initially was told his release would occur Wednesday, but the Steelers say accounting issues will delay it another week.

Burnett missed four of the first six games of the season due to injury, and the Steelers continued to start rookie Terrell Edmunds in his absence.

Burnett recorded 30 tackles and six pass deflections in a subpackage role over 11 games. Edmunds and third-year player Sean Davis occupied both starting safety spots for the season.

The Steelers signed Burnett, 30, to a three-year, $14.25 million contract last year that included a $4.25 million signing bonus. Burnett played eight seasons for the Green Bay Packers before hitting free agency.