Source: Lions add CB Melvin for 1 year, $3.5M

The Detroit Lions have brought in another cornerback with the potential to start, reaching an agreement with Rashaan Melvin on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Melvin is yet another addition to come with a New England pedigree, having played under former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia in 2015.

Melvin has played in 51 career games between Miami, Baltimore, New England, Indianapolis and Oakland, where he played last season.

The 29-year-old has been primarily a starter the past three seasons between Indianapolis and the Raiders. He had a career-best three interceptions with the Colts in 2017 and had one interception last year.

He could be Detroit's replacement for Nevin Lawson, who signed with Oakland earlier this week after being released just before free agency.