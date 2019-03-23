Texans sign free-agent OL Matt Kalil, per reports

The Houston Texans have signed former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Matt Kalil to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Kalil, a 29-year-old left tackle, missed the 2018 season with a knee injury. The Panthers released him last week.

Former Carolina general manager Dave Gettleman signed Kalil in free agency before the 2017 season to fill a void on the line and unite the former first-round pick by Minnesota with his brother and longtime Carolina center Ryan Kalil, who retired after this past season.

The five-year, $55.5 million deal for a player who missed most of the 2016 season with a hip injury was highly criticized by league pundits. The criticism continued as Kalil struggled early in the 2017 season, receiving a low 36.6 grade from Pro Football Focus that was one of the worst among starting left tackles

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him fourth overall in the 2012 draft.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season and has started each of the 82 games he has played in the NFL.