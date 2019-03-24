Source: Cowboys get safety Iloka on 1-year deal

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' flirtation with the safety spot this week has landed them George Iloka, who agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, a source told ESPN.

The Cowboys had made safety one of their targets in free agency. Though six-time Pro Bowler Earl Thomas had been the subject of rumors since the end of the 2017 season, he was never a realistic thought for Dallas because of the price. The Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas last week to a four-year, $55 million deal that included $32 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys visited with Clayton Geathers on Monday and Eric Berry on Tuesday. Geathers re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and Berry is still considering his options.

Iloka, who turns 29 on March 31, has started 79 of 99 games, including 76 during a six-year span with the Cincinnati Bengals. After his release from the Bengals last year, he joined the Minnesota Vikings and started three of 16 games in 2018.

He recently visited the Oakland Raiders before coming to The Star for a visit on Friday.

For his career, Iloka has nine interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He joins a safety group that has Jeff Heath, who has started 31 of the past 32 games, and Xavier Woods as the starters, with Kavon Frazier and Darian Thompson as backups. The Cowboys also are expected to give a heavy look at the safeties available in the upcoming draft.