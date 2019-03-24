Rob Gronkowski retires: How the sports world reacted on social media

Adam Schefter says Rob Gronkowski's injuries took a toll on his body and he wanted to enter the next phase of his life. (1:42)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Sunday, capping a colorful nine-year career which saw "Gronk" dominate on the field and at the postgame party. Needless to say, reaction to the news came quick on social media. Here are some of the reaction to the retirement of a likely Hall of Famer.

Gronk dancing into retirement as a 3-time Super Bowl champ like... (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/nsKKgdaExq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 24, 2019

Happy retirement big fella @RobGronkowski , one of the best ever TE's — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) March 24, 2019

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019

Never forget the time Gronk threw Sergio Brown out the club. pic.twitter.com/mNZ586PNhb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2019

Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019

Man Gronk changed the game. Respectfully, there is no Kelce/Ertz/Graham/Olson types without Gronk... https://t.co/oeHUrvZ4Hf — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 24, 2019