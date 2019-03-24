        <
          Rob Gronkowski retires: How the sports world reacted on social media

          Schefter: Injuries took their toll on Gronk's body (1:42)

          Adam Schefter says Rob Gronkowski's injuries took a toll on his body and he wanted to enter the next phase of his life. (1:42)

          6:41 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Sunday, capping a colorful nine-year career which saw "Gronk" dominate on the field and at the postgame party. Needless to say, reaction to the news came quick on social media. Here are some of the reaction to the retirement of a likely Hall of Famer.

