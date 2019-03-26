Sources: RG III's ex-agent sues QB for $650K

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is being sued by his former agent for over $650,000, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Multiple media outlets reported that the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Missouri last week. Agent Ben Dogra claims that Griffin has not paid his 15 percent share of marketing and endorsement deals.

According to court documents, Dogra says that he invoiced Griffin for nearly $390,000 in 2014 but was paid almost $13,000. Griffin was billed almost $260,000 in 2015 but paid just over $36,000. And in 2016, Dogra invoiced Griffin for almost $59,000 but received no payments, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says that Griffin fired Dogra in 2018 without paying what he owed. The lawsuit seeks repayment of the debt, plus interest and damages.

A week ago, Griffin agreed to a two-year contract with the Ravens to be the top backup to Lamar Jackson.

Griffin, 29, got his NFL career back on track last season with Baltimore after being out of the league for a year. He was expected to return in 2019 after impressing team officials and teammates with his work ethic and attitude.

Griffin was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Redskins and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. After three years marred by injuries and inconsistent play, Washington released Griffin in 2016. He signed with Cleveland and was named its Week 1 starter, but a broken collarbone limited him to only five games before he was released in March 2017.

He was out of football in 2017, throwing passes to receivers at the University of Central Florida to keep sharp. The Ravens brought him in for a workout and signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million contract last April.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.