CBA talks expected to begin in April, Mara says

PHOENIX -- Talks between the NFL and its players union on a new collective bargaining agreement are expected to begin in early to mid-April, New York Giants owner John Mara said Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting.

Mara said there have already been talks "at the staff level" about setting up negotiating sessions for a new CBA. The current agreement, signed in 2011 following an offseason lockout, expires after the 2020 season.

Sources with the NFL and the NFLPA say both sides are motivated to reach a new agreement and avoid a work stoppage this time around, though those sources cautioned that the collective bargaining process is complicated and unpredictable, and there's no guarantee a new agreement would be reached this offseason just because discussions begin.

The conversations that have taken place so far have dealt mainly with logistics, one source said. That means staffers from the NFL and NFLPA have discussed scheduling, timing and potential agendas for meetings that could take place this spring and summer, but that negotiators have yet to engage in serious discussions on the issues that would drive any new agreement.

Sources on both sides say it's unclear which of those issues will prove to be the most pivotal or hotly contested, but those sources offered some idea of what each side might be seeking in a new deal.

Owners are expected to seek mainly financial gains, most prominently new stadium credits similar to the ones they secured in the 2011 deal. Stadium credits are allotments of money that come off the top of the revenue pile before the revenue is split with the players and are used to assist teams with stadium renovations or new stadium construction. The NFL used up all of the stadium credits from the 2011 deal a couple of years ago, meaning new projects in Los Angeles and Las Vegas as well as hoped-for projects or renovations in places such as Cleveland and Buffalo are not reaping the benefits of that system. In order to help with such projects and ones to come, owners are expected to seek stadium credits in the new deal.

That would, of course, require some concessions, as the players' union likely won't be eager to hand over chunks of revenue that aren't part of the pool they split with the owners. The 2011 CBA reduced the players' share of revenue from 51 percent to 47 percent, but in return the players secured concessions such as reduced offseason workloads and post-career health and financial benefits.

The NFLPA held its annual player representative meeting in Miami earlier this month, and issues important to the players for the next round of CBA talks were a major point of discussion. Some of the more prominent issues that appear to be important to the players this time around include: