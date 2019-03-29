Eagles acquire RB Howard from Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, the Eagles announced.

The Bears will get a sixth-round pick in 2020 that can become a fifth-round pick, a league source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Howard, who is entering the final year of his original rookie contract at a base salary of $2.02 million, rushed for 935 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. He also caught 20 passes for 145 yards.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Howard made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season after rushing for 1,313 yards on 252 attempts -- an average of 5.2 yards per carry -- while scoring seven total touchdowns. He followed that up with another 1,122 rushing yards and nine TDs in 2017.