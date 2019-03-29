Sources: Cowboys' Byron Jones has hip surgery

FRISCO, Texas -- Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones had hip surgery Wednesday, but the hope is he will be ready for the start of Dallas Cowboys training camp, according to sources.

The issue cropped up late last season and the hope was time off would alleviate the issue. With Jones still experiencing soreness, the move was made to have surgery now so it would not impact the regular season.

Jones flourished under secondary coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard in 2018, moving back to cornerback after spending the previous two seasons at safety. Jones did not intercept a pass, but he led the Cowboys with 15 pass breakups, was named to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All Pro.

Jones, 26, has not missed a game in his career. He is set to play this season on the fifth-year option worth $6.26 million. The Cowboys have had discussions with Jones' agent about a potential extension, but the team's focus appears to be on deals for DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott at the moment.