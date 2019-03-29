Two-time Pro Bowl OL Lang announces retirement

Two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Lang announced his retirement on Friday.

In a social media post, the offensive lineman wrote: "For the past 3,624 days I have woken up with one goal in mind-How can I be a better pro football player than I was yesterday? Well, those days are over now. The only thing I ask myself today is how can I be a better husband, father, son, brother, friend."

Lang, 31, was released by the Detroit Lions on March 8 with one year left on his contract, ending a question that had lingered throughout the offseason.

By releasing him, the Lions saved $8,843,750 in cap room and avoided paying him a $750,000 roster bonus that would have been due at the start of the league year.

Injuries hampered Lang's career with the Lions and, even toward the end of the season, he said he wasn't sure what his future was going to hold.

Lang made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years, in 2016 with Green Bay and 2017 with the Lions. And when he was healthy, Lang was an asset for the Lions.

But he dealt with injuries throughout his two seasons in Detroit, including being limited to six games last season while dealing with a concussion and a neck injury, among other ailments.

Before going to Detroit, Lang was a stalwart at right guard for Green Bay. Between the Lions and the Packers, he played in 138 games, starting 113 of them.

"Whatever the next chapter holds, I hope to stay around the game in some capacity," Lang wrote. "It's been an amazing ride. Thank you all for being a part of it."