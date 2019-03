The Oakland Raiders have signed free-agent tight end Luke Willson, the team announced Friday.

A fifth-round pick in 2013 by the Seattle Seahawks, Willson will be entering his seventh season in 2019.

He spent last season with the Detroit Lions after spending five years with the Seahawks. Willson had 13 receptions for 87 yards in 14 games, including eight starts, for the Lions.

Jared Cook, the Raiders' starting tight end last season, signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week.