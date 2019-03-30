Former Raiders, Texans punter Lechler retires

Seven-time Pro Bowl punter Shane Lechler has retired after 18 seasons in the NFL.

Lechler, 42, earned his Pro Bowl honors during 13 seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2000-12) before he spent five years with the Houston Texans. He did not play in the NFL last year after being part of the Texans' final round of cuts before the 2018 season.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was among those to congratulate Lechler on Twitter, including a photo from a retirement party held in the punter's honor Friday night.

JJ Watt @JJWatt A retirement party fit for a GOAT. The best punter ever & an even better person. Last night was a testament to that as family, friends & teammates flew in from all over to celebrate Lech & his unbelievable career. We'll do it all again when they put that gold jacket on him too!

Watt's plan for a Hall of Fame induction for Lechler may face a major challenge in that Ray Guy is the only punter enshrined in Canton. However, no active player had more first-team All-Pro selections than Lechler's six.