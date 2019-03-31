Irvin says throat cancer tests came back clean

Michael Irvin announced in an Instagram post Sunday that the testing he underwent for throat cancer came back 100 percent clean.

The Dallas Cowboys legend had written in an Instagram post last week that he had spent two days in a Los Angeles hospital undergoing the tests.

On Sunday he expressed gratitude for the outpouring "of love, support and prayers" he has received since his post last week.

The Hall of Fame receiver and Cowboys "Triplet" said last week that after his former team beat the New Orleans Saints in November, he "was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost [two] months."

That prompted him to consult various throat specialists, who recommended a biopsy.

Irvin, 53, noted in the post last week that his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Irvin suffered a spinal cord injury in 1999 that cut short his playing career.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and is currently an analyst for NFL Network.