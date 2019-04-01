Source: Browns' Ogbah no-shows, expects trade

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the Cleveland Browns' offseason program today in anticipation of being traded in the near future, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns also have waived receiver Ricardo Louis, who missed last season with a neck injury, and will waive safety Derrick Kindred, a source told ESPN. When Ogbah is traded, only three players will remain from the 14 taken in the 2016 draft.

Editor's Picks Browns see projected win total jump 3 games Sportsbook operator CG Technology released projected win totals for all 32 NFL teams Sunday. Cleveland's win total opened at nine -- up three games from last season's closing number of six -- while the Patriots have the highest at 11.

Teams with new coaches were permitted to begin Phase 1 of their offseason programs on Monday. Attendance for this phase of the program is voluntary, although most players attend.

Ogbah, 25, was drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 draft and has 12.5 sacks in three seasons with the team. He started all 40 games he has played in for the Browns

In 14 games last season he finished with three sacks and 40 tackles.

Gone are receivers Louis and Corey Coleman (Round 1), defensive end Carl Nassib, quarterback Cody Kessler, receiver Jordan Payton, offensive lineman Spencer Drango, cornerback Trey Caldwell and linebacker Scooby Wright.

Remaining are tight end Seth DeValve, linebacker Joe Schobert receiver Rashard Higgins, a restricted free agent.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.