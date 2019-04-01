        <
          Super Bowl referee Parry retires after 19 years

          1:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          John Parry, who led the seven-member officiating crew for Super Bowl LIII, is retiring after 19 seasons as an NFL official.

          The NFL made the announcement Monday in a tweet written by Al Riveron, the league's head of officiating.

          This year's Super Bowl was the third Parry had worked. He also worked in the Super Bowls that followed the 2006 and 2011 seasons.

