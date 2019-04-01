Super Bowl referee Parry retires after 19 years

John Parry, who led the seven-member officiating crew for Super Bowl LIII, is retiring after 19 seasons as an NFL official.

The NFL made the announcement Monday in a tweet written by Al Riveron, the league's head of officiating.

"Referee John Parry has announced his retirement after 19 seasons & 3 Super Bowls. Thank you, John, for your dedication to the game. We wish you all the best!" - AL pic.twitter.com/vPGJ8613L6 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) April 1, 2019

This year's Super Bowl was the third Parry had worked. He also worked in the Super Bowls that followed the 2006 and 2011 seasons.