Suspended Gregory given extension by Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are not sure when Randy Gregory will be able to play again, but according to NFLPA figures they have extended his contract through 2020.

In February, the NFL suspended Gregory indefinitely for violating the substance abuse policy and terms of his reinstatement. The Cowboys have remained supportive of Gregory, their second-round pick in 2015, throughout the process, and at the NFL scouting combine owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule Gregory out from playing at some point in 2019.

Daniel Moskowitz, Gregory's attorney, issued a statement Tuesday thanking the Cowboys for their continued support of his client.

"Obviously, what Randy is doing is a private and personal matter. I can say Mr. Gregory is a walking example (and proving) the age old saying that nothing in the world can take the place of persistence," said Moskowitz. "The simple yet profound phrase "press on" carries him as he does what he must do for himself, his daughter, family and the Dallas Cowboys. He is grateful for the unyielding support of the Jones family and Dallas Cowboys organization."

Gregory was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2019 season, but the Cowboys turned $310,000 of his $955,218 base salary into a signing bonus and will pay him $735,000 in 2020 if he is eligible to play. He has the chance to earn more money through escalators in the deal.

Gregory has been suspended four times in his career. He missed all but two games in 2016 and the entire 2017 season because of suspension. He was reinstated to the league in training camp last summer and played in 14 games, finishing second on the team with six sacks. Gregory was credited with 28 quarterback pressures and 15 tackles, according to the coaches. He had two tackles for loss and forced two fumbles, recovering one.

At the end of last season, the Cowboys were aware Gregory was facing further penalty heading into 2019. Last week, they traded a sixth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins for defensive end Robert Quinn, which covers the Cowboys in case Gregory does not return at all in 2019.

Under terms of the suspension, Gregory can't participate in the Cowboys' offseason program and can only visit the team's practice facility to meet with an individual concerning his treatment.